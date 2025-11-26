Abandoned dog living in filth begs animal rescuer to help him: "My heart absolutely broke"

California - For what felt like an eternity, this frightened little dog wandered the dirty streets all alone – but now he has finally been rescued.

Animal rights activist Suzette Hall posted about her latest rescue pup on her Instagram account.

"This poor little baby boy had been surviving at a demolished car wash for two long weeks," she wrote.

"This was the only 'home' he ever knew – a sad, lonely place made of rubble, trash, and silence."

And as if all that wasn't bad enough, it started raining heavily, and the entire lot was flooded with filthy brown puddles. The poor little dog was practically underwater.

"When we found him... my heart absolutely broke," she said.

"He was curled up next to that tiny bed – fast asleep – right beside a huge puddle of cold water. Surrounded by so much trash that you could have missed him if you blinked."

Nevertheless, a young woman had already taken notice of the dog, built him a little bed, and then regularly brought him food and something to drink so he could hang on until the experienced rescuers arrived.