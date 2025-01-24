Brave man jumps into icy river to save drowning dog!

Washington County, Vermont - A daring man recently saved the life of a dog that fell into a freezing cold river, and the whole thing was documented in a heroic viral video!

According to the New York Post, Chris MacRitchie didn't hesitate for a second on the afternoon in Berlin, Vermont when his son spotted a dog in the Winooski River as the two were passing through a Dunkin' Donuts drive-through.

Once on the riverbank, the father immediately went to the rescue.

A video posted on social media shows the brave man, dressed in just a T-shirt and jogging bottoms, climbing into the river and wading over to the poor four-legged friend to pull her out.

MacRitchie's wife can be heard from off-camera encouraging him.

"The only real stress I had about it wasn’t getting in the cold water. It was the depth. I did not know if it was 20 feet deep or it was 2 feet deep," MacRitchie said.

"When I broke through and I got on my feet and it was like waist-high, I was actually relieved by that. In my mind, during the moment, I thought, 'OK this isn’t that bad. Yeah, it’s cold, but I feel this is a very doable situation.'"