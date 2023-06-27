Can dogs and cats get high? What to do if your pet inhales weed smoke

Sitting at home smoking a joint, and your dog is watching you from the couch? That could end badly, as pets also inhale the fumes, veterinarians warn.

Dogs and cats can suffer serious symptoms if they inhale cannabis smoke or accidentally ingest the cannabis. © IMAGO / Panthermedia

"[The smoke] can cause potential life-threatening symptoms" in animals, says veterinarian Moira Gerlach. While smoking cannabis, always make sure your pets are not in the room.



If your cat accidentally devours your brownies, contact a vet right away, Gerlach recommends. If it's been less than two hours since the pet gulped down the goods, your vet can induce vomiting to get the harmful substance back out.

But even if you only notice later that the brownies are gone, you should still consult a vet, say Gerlach, adding that it's important not to lie about your cannabis consumption. "Report honestly what the animal has consumed," she says.

If you are not aware that your pet has consumed cannabis, you can recognize it by the symptoms of an intoxication. Neurological symptoms including dilated pupils, staggering, trembling, convulsions, and gastrointestinal symptoms such as salivation, vomiting are common. However, the severity of the symptoms can vary depending on the animal and the amount ingested.

Weed can also impact their behavior, with the animals sometimes showing restlessness, apathy, or increased vocalizations as well as aggression, even biting if they are suffering from a seizure.