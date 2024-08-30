Dog has the sweetest reaction ever to "the w word" in hilarious viral video
As soon as his owner says a certain word, all chill instantly leaves the chat. A cute Husky dog has made millions of viewers laugh with his silly antics!
Dog owner Maureen shared a cute video on her TikTok page in which she can be seen sitting in the living room, saying to the room at large that she might want to go for a walk.
As soon as she says "walk," the skittering sound of enthused paws can be heard nearby.
A few seconds later, her Siberian Husky joins her and looks at his owner as if he's waiting for the walk to start.
"We can't say the w word or he'll stalk you for the rest of the day," the video's on-screen says.
Numerous users were impressed by the watchful dog's reaction to "the w word."
The clip quickly went viral on social media and attracted millions of viewers, resulting in over 6.5 million views and counting!
Maureen herself commented that her Husky gets his wish very often, so the two of them are always outside in the fresh air – which is a win-win for both the four-legged friend and his doting owner!
