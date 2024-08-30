Dog has the sweetest reaction ever to "the w word" in hilarious viral video

As soon as his owner says a certain word, all chill instantly leaves the chat. A cute Husky dog has made millions of viewers laugh with his silly antics!

Dog owner Maureen shared a cute video on her TikTok page in which she can be seen sitting in the living room, saying to the room at large that she might want to go for a walk.

As soon as she says "walk," the skittering sound of enthused paws can be heard nearby.

A few seconds later, her Siberian Husky joins her and looks at his owner as if he's waiting for the walk to start.

"We can't say the w word or he'll stalk you for the rest of the day," the video's on-screen says.

Numerous users were impressed by the watchful dog's reaction to "the w word."



The clip quickly went viral on social media and attracted millions of viewers, resulting in over 6.5 million views and counting!