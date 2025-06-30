Dogs excitedly – and successfully! – teach baby brother how to high-five

Arlington, Virginia - Although baby Connor is not even a year old yet, his dad – and the family dogs – already wants to practice high-fives with him!

Dogs Ellie and Emma are here to show their little bro how it's done. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife

Golden Retrievers Ellie and Emma are here to show their little bro how it's done.

In a viral clip, proud papa Kevin Bubolz holds out his hand to the baby for a high five.

Unsurprisingly, nothing happens, and the baby doesn't understand a thing.

But then the dogs intervene.

Ellie is especially keen for a high-five with her dad and stretches her paw upwards, demanding it.

Of course, he accepts this help gratefully and indulges the furry friend.

Then he tries again with the baby, holding out his hand.

And sure enough, Connor lifts his hand and really does high-five his dad, who is happy as a clam and jumps for joy.

But his Golden Retrievers are not finished with the lesson yet! After all, they still have to test whether this was just a fluke.

