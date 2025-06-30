Dog won't let owner stop petting her in sweet viral video: "You're in petting jail"

This sweet Golden Retriever dog is very jealous of the attention that her owner's phone is getting in this adorable video.

This sweet Golden Retriever dog is very jealous of the attention that her owner's phone is getting in this adorable viral video! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@gamjamypotato

Instagram user @gamjamypotato recently shared this heartwarming clip, and it's easy to see why it went viral!

It shows him and his dog Chip snuggling up together on the couch as the pet owner relaxes and scrolls on his phone.

While the pup is being stroked contentedly, something cute suddenly happens: as soon as his owner briefly pulls his hand away, the furry friend reacts indignantly.

She quickly puts her paw on his hand and resolutely pulls it back towards her.

The message is clear – the petting must not stop under any circumstances!

Chip repeats this sweet gesture over and over again as the cheeky onscreen text reads, "You're in petting jail."

Millions of users are absolutely delighted with the cuddly dog, with many pet owners empathizing in the comments.