Chaotic dog has the funniest reaction to seeing his Grandma: "BYE FELICIA"

Decatur, Illinois - Sully the dog lives with his owner Maggie Comerford, but when she has to go to the office, it's off to Grandma's house! What will his reaction be?

In a viral TikTok video, you can see that the dog isn't exactly sad to leave his mom behind for the day.

As soon as the car door is opened, he makes a mad dash over to the elderly lady.

No farewell to mama? Not a chance.

The only one who waves at the end of the video is Maggie's own mother – although Sully has long since disappeared into her house at this point.

However, if you looked closely, you may have noticed that another dog was already sitting next to Comerford's mom.

No wonder Sully doesn't hesitate. It's time to play with his doggy cousin!

Adoring commenters found the clip charming, with many pointing out how the scene looks like a child at school drop-off.