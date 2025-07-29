Dog swims in flooded living room as owner watches the pet cam in shock

Chicago, Illinois - The recent flash floods in Chicago overtook dog owner Elysa's apartment, and her four-legged friend took advantage of the new "pool" in her own way.

This dog took advantage of the new "pool" in her own way. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elysa._0

Elysa was at a wedding two hours away from her apartment when she noticed via pet cam that her living room was knee-deep in flood water!

As if that wasn't bad enough, she suddenly saw her little dog Dulce paddling around the coffee table in the filthy sludge.

Elysa immediately mobilized her relatives, who luckily lived nearby and were able to rescue the dogs from the mess.

"I promise all dogs are fine I [gave] them a bath as soon as I got home," the student wrote on TikTok, where she posted the crazy footage from her home surveillance camera.

"There were stairs she could’ve went on like my other two dogs did but she would rather swim around," Elysa explained.