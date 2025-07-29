Dog swims in flooded living room as owner watches the pet cam in shock
Chicago, Illinois - The recent flash floods in Chicago overtook dog owner Elysa's apartment, and her four-legged friend took advantage of the new "pool" in her own way.
Elysa was at a wedding two hours away from her apartment when she noticed via pet cam that her living room was knee-deep in flood water!
As if that wasn't bad enough, she suddenly saw her little dog Dulce paddling around the coffee table in the filthy sludge.
Elysa immediately mobilized her relatives, who luckily lived nearby and were able to rescue the dogs from the mess.
"I promise all dogs are fine I [gave] them a bath as soon as I got home," the student wrote on TikTok, where she posted the crazy footage from her home surveillance camera.
"There were stairs she could’ve went on like my other two dogs did but she would rather swim around," Elysa explained.
Flash flood ruins dog owner's belongings
Although she was relieved to learn that her beloved four-legged friends had survived the incident unscathed, Elysa was still shocked when she saw what the flash flood had done to her home.
She told followers that she wasn't able to save any furniture and most everything else as they had been ruined by the flooding – only her clothes were still salvageable.
Her dogs' things were also no longer usable, either.
The young woman, who only has a part-time job, has now asked for donations on CashApp ($ely0205) and set up an Amazon wishlist for herself and her three furry friends.
"I love my dogs very much and take care of them very well, obviously I didn’t know my apartment would flood if I did I would’ve taken them with me," Elysa wrote.
"I been living there for 3 years now and I never experience a flood until now."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elysa._0