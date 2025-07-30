Golden Retriever puppy's adorable first plane ride is total travel goals

Irvine, California - Puppies want to be entertained all day and night, so how does one do on an airplane flight? Little Hugo the Golden Retriever dog is proof that it can be done!

Hugo the puppy dog has joined the ranks of air travelers! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maui_thegoldenpup

Lucky for all dog owners who have to travel long distances: these four-legged friends also need a lot of sleep!

But that's not the only way Hugo spent his first long flight, as a viral video on TikTok shows.

In the recording, the young dog is seen being comfortably hauled around the airport in a carrier bag.

Once on board the plane, Hugo is initially happy and excited before making friends with the people sitting next to him.

But by the second hour, the little guy is already beginning to tire, so he treats himself to a long nap in his dog crate.

In between, the Golden wakes up and looks around to see if he's arrived yet. No? Well then, he'll just sleep a little longer.