Dogs attempt to "rescue" their relaxing dad in hysterical video: "No man left behind"

Massachusetts - This dog dad just wanted to relax for a while and enjoy floating on an idyllic lake, but his two Golden Retrievers decided that they knew better.

A clip uploaded to TikTok a few days ago, which has since gone viral, bears witness to the adorable animal intervention.

When the two Golden Retrievers spotted their owner on the lake, the furry friends immediately dashed off to "help."

"He looks like he needs us," writes the creator of the video from the four-legged friends' point of view.

"No man left behind. No raft left afloat," reads another hilarious snippet from the post.

This is followed by a cut to the two dogs. The first of them effortlessly jumped onto the floatie with his owner and made himself comfortable while he waited for his companion.

After some delay, he also reached his destination – and then it happened as it had to: the second furry friend also tried to heave himself onto the floating chair, but the buoyancy aid could no longer support a third.