"Clingy" puppy has the most adorable reaction to his owner daring to take a shower without him

Hugo the Golden Retriever puppy dog is being celebrated online for his devotion. This little boy simply cannot get enough quality time together!

Hugo lives together with Corgi Ruby and Goldie Maui in Irvine, California, and leads a wonderful dog life with his animal siblings.

But, more than anything, the four-legged friend is most attached to his owner.



She recently uploaded a video to the dog trio's TikTok channel, in which it becomes clear how sweet Hugo really is.

"Clingy level 10/10" is written in the caption of the video, which shows the young dog standing excitedly at the edge of the tub while his owner appears to be taking a bath.

Hugo doesn't leave her alone in the shower either, as can be seen in another sequence.

He scratches at the glass door with his tiny paws as if he wants to join in.

The rest of the clip also makes it clear how affectionate the little dog is. He hardly ever seems to leave his owner's side and is constantly in need of a cuddle – typical behavior of a Goldie boy, as his owner explains.