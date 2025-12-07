Man adopts dog for his father with dementia in heartwarming surprise

Chicago, Illinois - As Ryan Sumner watched his father Mike age and battle dementia, he made a special decision that would change his old man's life forever: he got him a dog !

Ryan and Mike Sumner (r.) immediately fell in love with little Pepper. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sumnaboutryan

In mid-November, Ryan posted a video on TikTok showing him at the Chicago Animal Care & Control shelter as he adopted his father's future dog.

Little Pepper greets Ryan exuberantly, seemingly unable to believe that she has finally found a new home.

The video has now been viewed more than 80,000 times.

"yesterday I adopted this sweet bundle of joy as an emotional support companion for my father who suffers from dementia," Ryan wrote in the caption.

"pls consider visiting your local shelter and adopting a companion of your own."

He told Newsweek that it's been difficult for his father to "manage a normal life."

"His previous dog, Buddy, died, and he had a hard time understanding his death," Ryan explained.

As Mike struggle, Ryan's mom came up with the idea of adopting a new dog to brighten his spirits.