Man adopts dog for his father with dementia in heartwarming surprise
Chicago, Illinois - As Ryan Sumner watched his father Mike age and battle dementia, he made a special decision that would change his old man's life forever: he got him a dog!
In mid-November, Ryan posted a video on TikTok showing him at the Chicago Animal Care & Control shelter as he adopted his father's future dog.
Little Pepper greets Ryan exuberantly, seemingly unable to believe that she has finally found a new home.
The video has now been viewed more than 80,000 times.
"yesterday I adopted this sweet bundle of joy as an emotional support companion for my father who suffers from dementia," Ryan wrote in the caption.
"pls consider visiting your local shelter and adopting a companion of your own."
He told Newsweek that it's been difficult for his father to "manage a normal life."
"His previous dog, Buddy, died, and he had a hard time understanding his death," Ryan explained.
As Mike struggle, Ryan's mom came up with the idea of adopting a new dog to brighten his spirits.
Mike Sumner is "beyond thrilled" with little Pepper
Ryan had looked at more than 50 dogs, but he was most impressed by Pepper (formerly named Fritter), a one-year-old pit bull mix.
"She was very quiet, even amid the frantic barking of her neighbors, and gave off a nervous but kind disposition," Ryan said. "Her face was expressive and her body language was submissive."
In another TikTok, he showed just how well Mike and Pepper have it off, with the furry friend lying happily in her new human's lap.
Ryan told Newsweek that his father is "beyond thrilled" with the new addition, adding that it feels as though Pepper was "destined to join our family."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sumnaboutryan