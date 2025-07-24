Clumsy dog suffers from a chronic case of derpiness in hysterical viral video

Irvine, California - Clumsy little Hugo the dog never lets a tumble spoil his fun in life, as his owner hilariously documents for social media!

Despite his chronic derpiness, Hugo the Golden Retriever actually leads a wonderful doggy life.

Together with Corgi Ruby and fellow Golden Retriever Maui, the cute four-legged friend has many animal adventures.

But unlike his siblings, things tend to go wrong with the young dog. Just take a look at the footage!

Indeed, his owner is not too shy about recording and then posting his antics on TikTok, as this viral video shows.

"If you are having a bad day, remember Hugo had worse," can be read at the beginning of the clip, before a silly example in which the young dog fails to successfully jump out of bed.

Instead, poor Hugo tumbles uncontrollably off the edge of the bed, rolling over on the floor several times before he finally comes to a stop. Daniel Powter's hit song Bad Day appropriately plays in the background of the recording.

But the "bad days" are far from over for Hugo...

In the next sequence of the video, a slice of cheese smacks the Golden right in the face, after which he can be seen trying (and failing) to play with Ruby, whereupon he falls over in bewilderment and seems to wonder what has just happened.