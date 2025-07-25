When dog mom checks the home security camera, sheÄs shocked to see Golden Retriever's secret life!

Virginia - A dog owner thought she could leave her Golden Retriever home alone, but when she later checked her security camera, she realized she couldn't have been more wrong!

In the absence of his owner, Golden Retriever dog Duke explores every corner of the house. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kathrynbsumpter

Kathryn Sumpter will probably think twice about leaving her dog Duke to his own devices for several hours at a time in the future.

When she left for work recently, she assumed that her furry friend would be napping all day – but a look at the surveillance camera not only horrified her, but also parts of the internet.

In a video posted by the dog's owner on TikTok, which has since garnered viral fame, Sumpter revealed what Duke had actually been up to all day.

The clip shows the dog dashing across the sofa in the living room as if stung.

In between, the four-legged friend makes a detour into the adjoining kitchen, where he even steals kitchen utensils, before dashing back to the couch.

Duke's rampage leaves a mess in its wake, with cushions and blankets flying in all directions – but somehow the pup is still bursting with energy.

