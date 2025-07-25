Dog owner goes viral for her epic "dog in a backpack" New York subway hack!

New York, New York - Lumi the dog has a special way of riding the New York City subway with his loving owner, and everyone who sees it is instantly obsessed.

As dogs are only allowed on New York subways in carrier bags, Jackie puts her four-legged friend in a backpack. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@littlebearlumi

In the metropolis of New York, strict rules apply to taking pets on the subway.

One dog owner has come up with a creative idea for getting from A to B with her furry friend – and it has gone viral online.

After moving to the Big Apple, Jackie Jacob and her husband Ben found out that dogs are only allowed on the New York subways in carrier bags.

Getting their dog into one is not so easy, as Lumi weighs a good 50 lbs, Jackie explained to Newsweek.

A solution had to be found to keep her and her fluffy four-legged friend mobile in the big city.

The New Yorker shared her inventive solution to the transportation problem on TikTok, inspiring thousands of users.

Initially, the couple bought a giant IKEA bag, cut four leg holes in it, and then bagged up their four-legged friend.

But then they came up with the final idea.

Jackie discovered an expansive backpack into which the Samoyed perfectly fit, with only his head and front legs sticking out. Since then, she has always carried Lumi on her back when she is out and about in New York's underground.