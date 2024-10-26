Corgi dog comes up with the cutest method of going down the stairs!

Houston, Texas - Rocket the Corgi dog has tiny little legs, but the stairs in his home are so tall! The four-legged friend has thus developed his own special way of going down the many steps.

A recent video featuring Rocket went viral on TikTok, illustrating the furry friend's problem in a wonderfully hilarious way.



Because Rocket's legs are too short to walk step by step, he prefers a hopping technique.

That's right – the dog simply hops down one step after another until he has made it to the bottom!

The curious spectacle looks so funny that the TikTok audience can hardly contain themselves.

For this reason, Newsweek wanted to find out more and so spoke to Rocket's owner Kenny Nguyen for the scoop!