Corgi dog comes up with the cutest method of going down the stairs!
Houston, Texas - Rocket the Corgi dog has tiny little legs, but the stairs in his home are so tall! The four-legged friend has thus developed his own special way of going down the many steps.
A recent video featuring Rocket went viral on TikTok, illustrating the furry friend's problem in a wonderfully hilarious way.
Because Rocket's legs are too short to walk step by step, he prefers a hopping technique.
That's right – the dog simply hops down one step after another until he has made it to the bottom!
The curious spectacle looks so funny that the TikTok audience can hardly contain themselves.
For this reason, Newsweek wanted to find out more and so spoke to Rocket's owner Kenny Nguyen for the scoop!
Dog owner follows up with funny TikTok video remixes
"It always puts a smile on our faces when we see him hop down the steps," the Texan said.
Since the viral hit, there have been various inquiries from users about how exactly Rocket manages to get up the stairs!
But instead of answering them in earnest, the 31-year-old preferred to post the same video again and simply let it run in reverse.
The dog lover then treated fans to a full-on EDM remix of the Corgi's viral video!
Looks like Rocket the Corgi is launching those views up and into outer space – blast off!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@not.rocketraccoon