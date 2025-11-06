Corgi dog has cutest freakout as she reunites with bestie after over a year apart!

Fiona the Corgi dog is absolutely smitten with her best friend Kili, and she cannot contain her joy when she sees her after over a year!

By Christian Norm

Great Falls, Virginia - Fiona the Corgi dog is absolutely smitten with her best friend Kili, and she cannot contain her joy when she sees her after over a year!

Corgi dog Fiona sprints towards her best pup friend Kili. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@hammyandolivia A corresponding Instagram video showing the heartwarming puppy reunion has now gone viral. While Fiona pulls like crazy on her leash to get to the female Alaskan Malamute faster, the other animal is very calm. When the Corgi lady gets to Kili, the larger dog only wags her tail a little and initially even remains seated. Dogs Dog dad is overwhelmed with emotion when he is gifted the puppy his wife made him leave behind While her little fur friend falls onto her back in joy, Kili at least stands up and sniffs Fiona a little. Does she even recognize her old friend? Fiona's owners have an answer to this!

Viral Instagram video shows sugar-sweet reunion of the dogs

Kili is generally very reserved and shy towards other dogs. © Screenshot/Instagram/@hammyandolivia Chris Equale and his fiancée Sarah Rasmussen have now spoken to Newsweek about the video. "When we first brought her home over a year ago, we loved taking her for walks around the neighborhood to get acclimated to the area," they said. "After meeting an Alaskan Malamute named Kili, she would always pull us toward the direction of her house whenever we would go on evening walks." Dogs Rescue dog cries every night until her owners try something new that changes everything The problem: Kili is generally very reserved and shy towards other dogs. Nevertheless, the pup is said to be a good and devoted friend to Fiona. But why hadn't the four-legged friends seen each other for so long? "We had a home emergency that forced us to relocate from our home while the house is under construction, so Fiona hasn't been able to go on our normal evening walks for a very long time. She hasn't been able to see Kili for a very long time," the Corgi owners explained. On this day, they had inspected their house and met the workmen, so the reunion was finally possible! "Those full body wiggles give me life," gushed one commenter as another said, "She couldn't be any more excited!"