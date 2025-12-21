Abandoned dog is living on an old mattress: what happens next is even more devastating
California - For a long time, a mattress was all this little dog could call his own – will the poor pup ever get his happy ending?
As animal rescuer Suzette Hall reported on her Instagram account, the four-legged friend was abandoned by his former owners some time ago.
Since then, he had been trying to get by on the street, fighting for his food and hiding from the people around him.
When someone eventually disposed of their mattress, the stray immediately seized the opportunity and declared it his own.
"Someone had thrown out an old mattress, and this sweet boy made it his little home – the place where he slept, the place where he felt safe," Hall wrote with a heavy heart.
It quickly became clear to the animal lover that she had to help this soul – and as quickly as possible.
"It was such a long drive for me, over an hour to get up there," she continued on Instagram.
"On the way, I got the most heartbreaking news: the trash company had come and taken away his little mattress. His only sense of safety… gone. They did leave behind a pillow and the food the neighbors had left, but his tiny 'home' was taken."
Dog must go straight to the vet after rescue
So instead of snuggling up in his favorite place, the little dog wandered the streets again, lost and not knowing where to go.
"I got my trap out as fast as I could, set it, and oh my goodness – he was starving," Hall explained.
"He went in almost instantly. All the neighbors were so grateful; they had tried so hard for days to help him, but he was just too scared."
It only took a few minutes for the furry friend to wander into the trap.
Hall then rushed him to the vet as quickly as possible.
"On his back, he has a pretty bad skin infection. He was covered in fleas. This poor baby has suffered more than any dog should ever suffer," she wrote.
But that's all over now, the animal lover wrote in conclusion: "Maybe the trash company took his mattress, but that’s okay — because now he’ll get a much better one. A soft, warm bed in a real home, with love wrapped all around him. And that will be the beginning of his brand-new story."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@logans_legacy29