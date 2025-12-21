Abandoned dog is living on an old mattress: what happens next is even more devastating

California - For a long time, a mattress was all this little dog could call his own – will the poor pup ever get his happy ending?

The little dog was completely terrified when Suzette Hall found him. © Screenshot/Instagram/@logans_legacy29

As animal rescuer Suzette Hall reported on her Instagram account, the four-legged friend was abandoned by his former owners some time ago.

Since then, he had been trying to get by on the street, fighting for his food and hiding from the people around him.

When someone eventually disposed of their mattress, the stray immediately seized the opportunity and declared it his own.

"Someone had thrown out an old mattress, and this sweet boy made it his little home – the place where he slept, the place where he felt safe," Hall wrote with a heavy heart.

It quickly became clear to the animal lover that she had to help this soul – and as quickly as possible.

"It was such a long drive for me, over an hour to get up there," she continued on Instagram.

"On the way, I got the most heartbreaking news: the trash company had come and taken away his little mattress. His only sense of safety… gone. They did leave behind a pillow and the food the neighbors had left, but his tiny 'home' was taken."