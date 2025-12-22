Golden retriever gets scooped up from grandma's too early – and his reaction is priceless

Singapore - When Echo's owner went to pick up the golden retriever from his grandma, she made a terrible mistake: she was too early, and her dog couldn't hide his disappointment!

Echo the dog couldn't hide his disappointment when his owner arrived too early to pick him up from grandma's house. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@echogoldenbear

The golden retriever, who lives with his owner in Singapore, looked anything but happy when his owner arrived.

The dog's owner obviously knew from past experience that more frustration awaited her, so she quickly pulled out her phone and filmed her four-legged friend crouching at the top of the stairs and looking down at her with pure contempt.

In the clip, which later ended up on social media, Echo is seen lying down demonstratively, almost as if to say to his owner: "You're not getting me out of here!"

But when he realizes that his owner is still insisting that he should go home, he has to vent his anger.

Enraged, Echo finally bares his teeth and makes it clear what he thinks of the situation.

His hilarious grimace got TikTok viewers laughing immediately – you don't need words to understand what the golden retriever's feeling!

After all, you can still remember how nice it was to be spoiled by your grandparents as a kid. Who would want to go home again?