Costume highlights from New York City's Halloween dog parade

New York City's 33rd Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade happened Saturday, October 21st at 12:30 PM after the event was nearly cancelled! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@vcr_dographer & @monibb12418

The annual Tompkins Square Dog Parade is a popular (and free!) walking parade down Avenue B with a doggy costume competition in the park later on.

This year's parade was almost canceled due to "complications with permitting and rising costs" until local dog wellness startup Get Joy saved the day!

"We are beyond thrilled to announce that the 2023 Halloween Dog Parade is back on. This wouldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, Mayor Eric Adams, city agencies, the NYPD, and with the generous support of Get Joy," said Joseph Borduin, parade organizer and TSPDR volunteer, in a statement on the parade website.

Here's a recap of the best costumes from the parade, and read 'til the end to see the costume contest winner!