Costume highlights from New York City's Halloween dog parade

The 33rd Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade happened on Saturday, October 21st. Here's a recap of the best costumes from the event!

By Steffi Feldman

New York, New York - New York City's 33rd Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade happened Saturday, October 21st after the beloved event was nearly cancelled!

New York City's 33rd Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade happened Saturday, October 21st at 12:30 PM after the event was nearly cancelled!
New York City's 33rd Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade happened Saturday, October 21st at 12:30 PM after the event was nearly cancelled!  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@vcr_dographer & @monibb12418

The annual Tompkins Square Dog Parade is a popular (and free!) walking parade down Avenue B with a doggy costume competition in the park later on.

This year's parade was almost canceled due to "complications with permitting and rising costs" until local dog wellness startup Get Joy saved the day!

"We are beyond thrilled to announce that the 2023 Halloween Dog Parade is back on. This wouldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, Mayor Eric Adams, city agencies, the NYPD, and with the generous support of Get Joy," said Joseph Borduin, parade organizer and TSPDR volunteer, in a statement on the parade website.

Here's a recap of the best costumes from the parade, and read 'til the end to see the costume contest winner!

Bastian was selected as a costume contest finalist for his elaborate B. Barker costume, complete with an array of doggy products and mini prize wheel a la The Price is Right.
Bastian was selected as a costume contest finalist for his elaborate B. Barker costume, complete with an array of doggy products and mini prize wheel a la The Price is Right.
Joyce Kam (l.) and her family have been going to the parade for 8 years and won 2nd place this time around for their Willy Wonka-inspired look! Check out their frenchie, Penny Lane!
Joyce Kam (l.) and her family have been going to the parade for 8 years and won 2nd place this time around for their Willy Wonka-inspired look! Check out their frenchie, Penny Lane!
Bagel the doodle emulated the popular meme from K.C. Green's Gunshow comic #648.
Bagel the doodle emulated the popular meme from K.C. Green's Gunshow comic #648.
Player the dog and his human are taking the flavortown by storm in their matching Guy Fieri outfits.
Player the dog and his human are taking the flavortown by storm in their matching Guy Fieri outfits.
This iconic pup nabbed second place in the costume contest for their amazing Pikachu Macy's Day Thanksgiving Day Parade float costume. How New York can you get?!
This iconic pup nabbed second place in the costume contest for their amazing Pikachu Macy's Day Thanksgiving Day Parade float costume. How New York can you get?!
And last but not least, the winner of the costume contest (decided by audience applause) – Pookah the Pomeranian, rocking it as a perfectly fluffed glob of honey alongside pals Winnie-the-Pooh and Tigger!
And last but not least, the winner of the costume contest (decided by audience applause) – Pookah the Pomeranian, rocking it as a perfectly fluffed glob of honey alongside pals Winnie-the-Pooh and Tigger!

Happy Halloween, dogs of New York! Which costume was your favorite?

