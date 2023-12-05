Curious beagle gets stuck in hysterical house mishap
Sumter, South Carolina - The cavalry had to be called in to help a beagle named Spike, who somehow got his head stuck in a wall.
At the end of last month, Spike stuck his snout through the dryer opening of an outside wall, leading to a much-needed rescue.
The Sumter Police and Fire Department answered the odd call last week when curiosity got the best of the beagle.
The emergency personnel shared pics of the trapped pup in a Facebook post where they recapped the unusual adventure. In the pics, the dog almost looks like he's a trophy animal head!
In their social media post, the rescuers dubbed his plight "Adventures of the Dog Kind."
The Sumter officers explained that the little dog must have been "sniffing out mischief" when he managed to get stuck in the home's dryer vent.
Thankfully, the furry friend is doing just fine after the rescue, with his saviors joking that the hound is "probably looking to see what else he can get into for the day" now that he's been freed from his trap.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Sumter Police Department