Curious beagle gets stuck in hysterical house mishap

Sumter, South Carolina - The cavalry had to be called in to help a beagle named Spike, who somehow got his head stuck in a wall.

This dog put his snout where it didn't belong and got super stuck! © Screenshot/Facebook/Sumter Police Department

At the end of last month, Spike stuck his snout through the dryer opening of an outside wall, leading to a much-needed rescue.

The Sumter Police and Fire Department answered the odd call last week when curiosity got the best of the beagle.

The emergency personnel shared pics of the trapped pup in a Facebook post where they recapped the unusual adventure. In the pics, the dog almost looks like he's a trophy animal head!

In their social media post, the rescuers dubbed his plight "Adventures of the Dog Kind."

The Sumter officers explained that the little dog must have been "sniffing out mischief" when he managed to get stuck in the home's dryer vent.