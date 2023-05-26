Dachshund and golden retriever mix might just be the cutest dog ever!

Netherlands/Portugal - If you cross a Dachshund and a Golden Retriever, you get a special breed called a golden dox, creating possibly the most handsome and well-behaved dog out there!

There's nothing cuter than a mix between a Dachshund and Golden Retriever! © Collage: 123RF/evdoha & 123RF/dorazett

Though this breed's look can vary in color and height, a golden dox usually boasts shaggy blond coats with short adorably stubby legs.



Their faces can also vary from the shorter rounded snout of the golden to the more pointy face of the dachshund.

Bodie, an eight-month-old golden dox from the Netherlands, and Brownie from Portugal are two perfect examples of these heart-melting variations.

While Bodie's got a coat more reminiscent of his golden parent, the same can't be said of Brownie. Like the name indicates, this pooch has a brown-colored coat typical of the dachshund, but ears and face scream adorable golden retriever!

If you need a daily dose of cuteness, both of these dog owners regularly post pictures of their handsome hounds.