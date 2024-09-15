Dachshund dad has the sweetest reaction to meeting newborn puppy!

This dachshund dad's first meeting with his newborn puppy has dog lovers crying tears of joy!

This doggy dad has the most adorable reaction to meeting his newborn puppy. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lulutheween

The touching moment was shared by the pup's owner on her Instagram channel, where the clip soon became a viral hit.



It shows a newborn puppy, who has not yet opened his eyes, being gently presented to his dad.

The dachshund, who perches up to a standing position, is visibly excited and seems to be overwhelmed with joy!

"We wanted to get his reaction and see how he would respond to his newest puppy," owner Bethany told Newsweek. "It was so cute."

The heartwarming first encounter between the two dogs has delighted thousands online, and viewers found it fascinating how the brown-colored dachshund stood up on his hind legs to greet his offspring with wide eyes!

The short clip ends with the father dog licking his newborn son – a common sign of affection and tenderness in the animal world.