Dachshund has time of his life at the beach – before bathtime ruins all the fun!

Boston, Massachusetts - A dachshund dog named Roswell had such a wonderful day at the beach, it seemed like nothing could spoil his mood... until he got home!

Roswell the dachshund loves the beach... but not the bath that comes after it. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@roswell_weenie

Roswell enjoys a lovely life with his owner, Megan Robicheau, on the coast of Massachusetts, where he loves to visit the beach.

As a video on TikTok proves, the daschshund would probably spend all day in the sand if he could.

In the clip, Roswell happily digs as the on-screen text declares, "When your dog thinks he's having the best day ever."

But the fun comes ot an abrupt end as the gleeful tune of YMCA is cut off and Roswell is seen looking as sad as ever in the bath!

Two hands hold the doused dachshund in the tub, with Roswell making a face as if someone had died!

"Even the best days have to end," Megan wrote in the video's caption.