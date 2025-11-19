Dachshund has time of his life at the beach – before bathtime ruins all the fun!
Boston, Massachusetts - A dachshund dog named Roswell had such a wonderful day at the beach, it seemed like nothing could spoil his mood... until he got home!
Roswell enjoys a lovely life with his owner, Megan Robicheau, on the coast of Massachusetts, where he loves to visit the beach.
As a video on TikTok proves, the daschshund would probably spend all day in the sand if he could.
In the clip, Roswell happily digs as the on-screen text declares, "When your dog thinks he's having the best day ever."
But the fun comes ot an abrupt end as the gleeful tune of YMCA is cut off and Roswell is seen looking as sad as ever in the bath!
Two hands hold the doused dachshund in the tub, with Roswell making a face as if someone had died!
"Even the best days have to end," Megan wrote in the video's caption.
Dachshund's grumpy post-beach bath goes totally viral
"I saw another person posted their dog to that sound, and knew I had the perfect video clips that would fit great –from the pure happiness at the beach to the sadness that is a bath," Megan explained in an interview with Newsweek.
The video has become a total hit on TikTok, earning over six million likes and almost 800,000 likes since it was posted just over a week ago.
At some point, Roswell will surely realize that you have to make small sacrifices, like a thorough cleaning, if you want to be a little star!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@roswell_weenie