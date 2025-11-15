Dog is adorably overjoyed at the simple magic of a rainy day: "Some smiles are worth the weather"

New York, New York - For many dogs , rainy weather is the enemy of a nice walk. But happy-go-lucky Golden Retrievers are not necessarily averse to a walk in the wet! Sometimes the opposite is even the case, as Bunker the pup proves in a viral video.

Bunker the dog loves the rainy weather in New York. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bunkerthatgolden

The four-legged friend's adventures and everyday life have been recorded on his own TikTok channel with plenty of variety on offer.

After all, the Goldie and his owner live in the global metropolis of New York City!

A video of the cute dog was recently filmed there and has since gone viral, clearly showing that Bunker has few problems with the changeable New York weather – unlike his owner.

"Some smiles are worth the weather," is written in the onscreen text.

In other words, while it seems that Bunker's mom doesn't seem to be a huge fan of the rain herself, her pet certainly is.

In the clip, Bunker can be seen prancing through the streets of the Big Apple.

Time and again, thick drops of water fall from the sky. The sidewalk is wet, as is the fur of the pretty four-legged friend. But discomfort or defiance? Not on the Retriever's face!

Instead, he appears to be absolutely delighted to be strolling through the area, taking a break on a bench and then tilting his head towards the sky to better appreciate the "magic" of nature.