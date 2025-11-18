Golden retriever melts hearts as he returns to his favorite park from his puppy days!
Jacksonville, Florida - When Katy Morgan brought her beloved golden retriever back to his favorite place from his puppy days, she was completely overwhelmed by the dog's reaction!
"He was so happy I'm crying," Katy wrote under the viral moment, which she shared on Instagram.
In the clip, the handsome golden retriever romps around a splash park one evening, but it isn't just any old place – it's where Vader and his owner made some of their fondest memories together.
The playground was the dog's favorite place when he was just a little puppy, before Katy and the now two-year-old dog moved to another part of the city.
A few months before the move, some of the water jets stopped working properly, so they could no longer use the park.
The new apartment is only ten minutes away from the old one, so Katy regularly checked to see if the water playground was fully functional again.
In November, it finally was.
Vader has the sweetest reaction to visiting his favorite puppy park
The result: Vader happily chased through one splashing jet of water after another, as if he'd never done anything else.
"I definitely think he remembered – he immediately ran in and played with the water and started doing zoomies, he was so excited," Katy said in an interview with Newsweek.
"It made me so happy to watch him back in the splash park again!"
The video has become a viral hit on social media, racking up millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes since it was posted.
Shortly after, Katy couldn't resist posting another video that compared Vader's latest splash park outing to his puppy days, proving that nothing had really changed after all!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@vaderrthegolden