Golden retriever melts hearts as he returns to his favorite park from his puppy days!

Jacksonville, Florida - When Katy Morgan brought her beloved golden retriever back to his favorite place from his puppy days, she was completely overwhelmed by the dog 's reaction!

The golden retriever named Vader couldn't be happier returning to his favorite place for the first time in over a year. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@vaderrthegolden

"He was so happy I'm crying," Katy wrote under the viral moment, which she shared on Instagram.

In the clip, the handsome golden retriever romps around a splash park one evening, but it isn't just any old place – it's where Vader and his owner made some of their fondest memories together.

The playground was the dog's favorite place when he was just a little puppy, before Katy and the now two-year-old dog moved to another part of the city.

A few months before the move, some of the water jets stopped working properly, so they could no longer use the park.

The new apartment is only ten minutes away from the old one, so Katy regularly checked to see if the water playground was fully functional again.

In November, it finally was.