Dog somehow picked up this absurd habit from his cat sibling in hysterical clip!

Florida - Reef the dog was still very small when he was brought into his family a few years ago. The Golden Retriever immediately felt right at home there and made friends with one member in particular: Boba the cat. The bond has clearly left its mark!

Reef the Golden Retriever dog and Boba the cat have a deep bond with one another. The pup even acts like a kitty from time to time! © Screenshot/TikTok/@reefthegolden_

In a video that his owner posted on her TikTok account, Reef can be seen standing on the back of the couch and looking down at his dad.

Instead of settling down on the cushion and making himself comfortable next to his favorite human, as any other dog would probably have done, Reef decides to take a different route.

And so he takes a few awkward steps on the spot before he finally settles down very slowly and, just like his buddy Boba always does, falls asleep on the backrest.

"Can you tell our golden retriever was raised by our cat?" wrote the young woman in the caption.

"Took him a lot of energy to get up there okay," laughed one commenter as another said, "I love how this just seems like a normal night to you guys!! Reef is a gentle giant for sure!"

"Not the heavy breathing," joked a third.