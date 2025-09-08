Dachshund hilariously tries to stop his owner from packing: "so much anger in his tiny body"

Texas - Moving is usually associated with a lot of stress, but it can also evoke strong emotions in pets, as this viral dog has proved!

The little dog was obviously not enthusiastic about the impending move. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@houseofsausage

In a funny video from the TikTok page @houseofsausage, three-year-old dachshund Albie rummages through his own clothes after his owner, Rachel, neatly packed them up.

Rachel's careful folding is instantly ruined as the dog hilariously pulls each item out with his teeth.

Albie's pet siblings watch in support, though they don't directly contribute to his mischief.

"tried to pack my dachshunds clothes because we're moving but just ended up triggering him," the dog mom wrote in the video's onscreen text.

"why is there so much anger in his tiny body," Rachel added in the caption.

The video has gone viral with over two million views since it was first posted in July, earning over 600,000 likes along the way.

"'and this is mine, and THIS is mine,'" one user joked in the comments.

"you might be moving. hes clearly not moving," another wrote.