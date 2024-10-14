Dachshund puppy's sweet relationship with baby has TikTokers weeping

Charlotte's baby boy Sonny made her life happy nine months ago – but the family obviously didn't feel complete yet, so a little Dachshund puppy dog has moved in with them as well!

At 9 months old, baby Sonny was given an animal friend – a Dachshund puppy dog! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ugccharlotte

Charlotte was certainly aware that getting a small dog shortly after the birth of her son was a big risk since puppies need a lot of attention and training.

But the young woman had a deep desire to watch her son and the Dachshund grow up together and become best friends along the way.

And it seems that this dream is becoming a reality! At least that's what the first few weeks together seem to predict.

Charlotte posted an adorable clip on TikTok of the baby boy and puppy getting to know each other.

And the footage couldn't be cuter!