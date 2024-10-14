Dachshund puppy's sweet relationship with baby has TikTokers weeping
Charlotte's baby boy Sonny made her life happy nine months ago – but the family obviously didn't feel complete yet, so a little Dachshund puppy dog has moved in with them as well!
Charlotte was certainly aware that getting a small dog shortly after the birth of her son was a big risk since puppies need a lot of attention and training.
But the young woman had a deep desire to watch her son and the Dachshund grow up together and become best friends along the way.
And it seems that this dream is becoming a reality! At least that's what the first few weeks together seem to predict.
Charlotte posted an adorable clip on TikTok of the baby boy and puppy getting to know each other.
And the footage couldn't be cuter!
Baby and puppy become fast friends in viral video
In the video, you can see how the baby and dog become more and more familiar with each other.
Onscreen video text reads, "POV you buy your 9 month old a puppy now you get to watch them become best friends."
The little duo play together and exchange lots of sweet moments of affection.
Viewers are absolutely enchanted by the sight!
"Omg he is so gentle with petting the puppy," praises one commenter.
And the Dachshund also seems to make an effort to always be considerate of his human brother.
"puppies LOVE babies. idk it's like some unspoken bond," wrote another TikTok user in the comments section.
Charlotte's clip has been viewed more than 2.8 million times on TikTok, so we can likely look forward to more videos of the two little ones in the future.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ugccharlotte