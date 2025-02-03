Dachshund warms hearts with adorable adoption of orphaned kitten!

Utah - An adorable dachshund has gone viral after taking in an orphaned kitten after welcoming a litter of her own.

This little kitten has formed the sweetest bond with a dachshund and her puppies. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@perdydachshunds

Perdy, a miniature tiger dachshund, lives with her owner in Utah. Her owner specializes in breeding purebred dachshunds and has had the pleasure of accompanying several of Perdy's litters.

Her dog, who only recently became a mom again, is particularly captivating with her special tricolored coat and differently colored eyes.

And Perdy is not just a beauty on the outside – she's got a heart of pure gold as well.

The dachshund agreed to take in an orphan when her youngest children were born, but this orphan was a bit different from the rest of the litter – it's an orange tabby kitten!

In a video that Perdy's owner published on Instagram, the unique family is seen in full force as the puppies welcome the kitty with open arms.