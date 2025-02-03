Dachshund warms hearts with adorable adoption of orphaned kitten!
Utah - An adorable dachshund has gone viral after taking in an orphaned kitten after welcoming a litter of her own.
Perdy, a miniature tiger dachshund, lives with her owner in Utah. Her owner specializes in breeding purebred dachshunds and has had the pleasure of accompanying several of Perdy's litters.
Her dog, who only recently became a mom again, is particularly captivating with her special tricolored coat and differently colored eyes.
And Perdy is not just a beauty on the outside – she's got a heart of pure gold as well.
The dachshund agreed to take in an orphan when her youngest children were born, but this orphan was a bit different from the rest of the litter – it's an orange tabby kitten!
In a video that Perdy's owner published on Instagram, the unique family is seen in full force as the puppies welcome the kitty with open arms.
Kitten fits right in with puppy litter
The two species seem to be able to play together quite well, even though Perdy isn't much bigger than the kitten!
The dachshund owner couldn't be prouder of her dog, writing, "Needless to say, Perdy wins best mom award."
Their story has amassed nearly five million views on Instagram, where users gushed over Perdy's kindness.
"Such a sweet girl. Not much will get in the way of a motherly instinct," one wrote.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@perdydachshunds