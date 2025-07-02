Cat hilariously taunts dog neighbor in viral clip: "It's Terry's world we're just living in it"

Herb the dog has found himself the unwilling participant in a perpetual staring contest thanks to his neighbor's cat , Terry!

Every day, Terry the cat stares down his neighbor's dog, Herb. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@itscalledholly

The tense exchange between the furry friends has become a daily occurrence for Herb.

The dog's owner, Holly Ross, filmed Herb – a small Bichon Frisé – as he stands nervously in front of the window with a silent stare.

In the hilarious TikTok clip, Holly then pans the camera to Terry, who is sitting and staring menacingly back at the dog from his owner's roof.

"It's Terry's world we're just living in it," Holly wrote in the caption.

The video quickly went viral, racking up nearly a million views and over 100,000 likes since it was posted just a few days ago.

"Terry looks like he holds all the knowledge of the universe," one user joked in the comments.

"I feel like this is the LEAST of Terry's crimes," another said.