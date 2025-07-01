Donut the dog walks TikTok users through his summer routine in viral video!

Florida - Donut the dog shows off an adorable day in the life in this viral TikTok video, delighting countless users!

Donut the dog shows off an adorable day in the life in this viral TikTok video, delighting countless users! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@the_goldendonut

If people think that dogs are often bored, they're wrong – especially in the case of Donut.

His owner recently recorded what the Golden Retriever experiences in one day via a TikTok video.

It shows Donut apparently filming his day in selfie mode with his cell phone in his paw.

"An average Wednesday in the life of my golden retriever," his owner wrote in the caption.

According to the clip, the cute little dog wakes up comfortably at 7.30 AM with a cuddly toy in his mouth.

He immediately heads out the door: a morning walk is scheduled until 8 AM. After that, he immediately needs a little break, preferably alongside his cat sister.

At 9 AM, the highlight of the day finally arrives: breakfast! Just two hours later, it's time for the next snack. With cool sunglasses on his snout, the pup picks up a piece of watermelon.