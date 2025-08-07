Dog and baby bicker like true siblings in hysterical footage: "It's my binky now"

When Jessica Dierkes recently heard a scream coming from her son's nursery, her blood ran cold. Was her baby boy or the family dog in danger? Not so much...

When Jessica Dierkes recently heard a scream coming from her son's nursery, her blood ran cold. Was her baby boy or the family dog in danger? © Screenshot/TikTok/@jessdierkes

In a video that she published on her TikTok account, the mom films her yelling baby, who had previously been playing peacefully with the family's Golden Retriever.

However, just a few moments later, the mood had already changed because the cheeky four-legged friend had taken the child's pacifier.

Now the animal was prancing around the room with its "prey" in its mouth, while the toddler behind it couldn't stop screaming.

"When your dog and baby fight like siblings," Jessica wrote in the video's onscreen text.

"And people wonder why I get so overstimulated," she added in the viral post's cheeky caption.

"That’s right call for ya mama," laughed a commenter as another wrote, "It's my binky now."