Dog becomes life of the party with epic Flip Cup skills
This dog sure knows his way around a drinking game! A golden retriever named Cabo is a beast at Flip Cup, as a hysterical TikTok clip shows.
This golden retriever has a special talent that's made him internet famous.
His owner, TikToker @allycecilia, shared a clip of the pup revealing his amazing party trick – dominating at Flip Cup!
In the now-viral video shared earlier this month, beer cans and plastic cups were strewn on the kitchen table as the humans played Flip Cup. The popular party game requires players to flip a plastic cup upside down with a single tap.
The dog clearly wants to be part of the action, and when Cabo spots an empty cup, he decides to try his luck.
The pooch flips the cup over in a flash with a flick of his tongue, and the humans go wild!
Cabo then moves to the other side of the table and tries again. His tongue swats the cup, sending it into the air, and it lands upside down perfectly. This dog is a total pro!
TikTok loves this furry Flip Cup player!
The funny TikTok video has delighted thousands, and commenters cannot believe that this golden managed to flip not one but two cups!
One dubbed the dog "the flip cup pup," while others compared Cabo to the dog in the 1997 movie Air Bud, who is a stellar basketball player.
While many users were impressed with the dog's skills, others wondered how he was better at the game than his humans!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@allycecilia