Dog becomes life of the party with epic Flip Cup skills

This dog sure knows his way around a drinking game! A golden retriever named Cabo is a beast at Flip Cup, as a hysterical TikTok clip shows.

By skillfully using his tongue, Cabo became the Flip Cup champion. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@allycecilia

This golden retriever has a special talent that's made him internet famous.

His owner, TikToker @allycecilia, shared a clip of the pup revealing his amazing party trick – dominating at Flip Cup!

In the now-viral video shared earlier this month, beer cans and plastic cups were strewn on the kitchen table as the humans played Flip Cup. The popular party game requires players to flip a plastic cup upside down with a single tap.

The dog clearly wants to be part of the action, and when Cabo spots an empty cup, he decides to try his luck.

The pooch flips the cup over in a flash with a flick of his tongue, and the humans go wild!

Cabo then moves to the other side of the table and tries again. His tongue swats the cup, sending it into the air, and it lands upside down perfectly. This dog is a total pro!