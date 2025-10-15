Dog can't wait to tell mom all about her super fun day at the park: "gurlll lemme tell you the tea!"

Michigan - Comet the dog has a bone to pick with her owner, who missed their morning walk! Now the chatty Golden Retriever has to fill Mom in on all the hot park gossip she missed out on.

Comet the Golden Retriever dog told her owner all about her exciting walk. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@peachycomet22

A few days ago, her owner uploaded a video of Comet, which has since gone viral – and is already one of her most-viewed clips of all time.

"Mom slept in and missed our walk," is written in the TikTok's caption.

In the clip, the pup is lying in bed with her owner. But Comet doesn't seem to be angry with her, as Dad took her out already.

Instead, the Golden seems eager to tell her mom all about her adventures outside.

"Did you go for a walk with Daddy?" the dog mom asks her pet, then asks about Comet's bestie Flapjack, the weather, if she went potty, and more.

And here's the thing... Comet answers! In dog language, of course, but still – she seems to be trying her darnedest to take part in the convo.

Comet starts to answer her owner, throws her head back, and makes low grumbly barking noises of agreement.

Commenters couldn't believe what a good conversationalist little Comet is.

"YOU HAD A FULL CONVO WITH UR DOG!" marveled one user as another wrote, "Im fully convinced that dogs are literally trying harder and harder to talk to us."