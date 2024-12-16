Dog tries to win over Christmas lawn ornament with stick presents!

Charlotte, North Carolina - Reedy the dog has been melting hearts on TikTok for a while now thanks to his eagerness to pass the baton, as it were!

In an adorable – and viral – TikTok video, Reedy can't seem to move fast enough.

His mission? Friendship!

In the clip, the dog stops in awe and puts his stick down shyly as his owner encourages him to go on.

Finally, Reedy gets up the courage to offer his gift to his would-be bestie.

There HE sits in all his majesty – a glowing plastic Golden Retriever, decked out in earmuffs and a winter sweater.

The real dog and the plastic dog initially had a completely different relationship, however!