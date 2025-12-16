Dog rushes to Grandma when his favorite toy breaks – what she does next melts hearts

North Carolina - Chewy the Newfoundland dog was heartbroken when he discovered a hole in his favorite banana plush toy. Fortunately, he immediately knew the perfect person to help remedy this tragic situation!

Chewy the Newfoundland dog was heartbroken when he discovered a hole in his favorite banana plush toy. Fortunately, he immediately knew the perfect person to help remedy this tragic situation! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@chewythenewfie

Amy Savino, Chewy's owner, filmed what happened when the four-legged friend noticed the damage to his beloved toy.

In her video, which later ended up on TikTok, Chewy can be seen plodding over to his grandmother with a huge stuffed banana in his mouth.

Fortunately, she knew just what to do and pulled out a needle and thread.

"He brought his broken toy straight to Grandma," reads the onscreen text.

"He watched her perform emergency surgery."

But would the beloved banana toy make it out "alive"?