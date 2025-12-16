Dog rushes to Grandma when his favorite toy breaks – what she does next melts hearts
North Carolina - Chewy the Newfoundland dog was heartbroken when he discovered a hole in his favorite banana plush toy. Fortunately, he immediately knew the perfect person to help remedy this tragic situation!
Amy Savino, Chewy's owner, filmed what happened when the four-legged friend noticed the damage to his beloved toy.
In her video, which later ended up on TikTok, Chewy can be seen plodding over to his grandmother with a huge stuffed banana in his mouth.
Fortunately, she knew just what to do and pulled out a needle and thread.
"He brought his broken toy straight to Grandma," reads the onscreen text.
"He watched her perform emergency surgery."
But would the beloved banana toy make it out "alive"?
Newfoundland dog begs Grandma to fix broken toy
Under the worried eyes of the Newfoundlander, the 96-year-old sewed the large hole in the cuddly toy shut again.
After a few minutes, the "emergency surgery" was completed, and Chewy's grandma threw the repaired toy to the dog in a high arc.
"Grandma's can fix anything," says a delighted Amy in the caption, who has already shown in previous videos how special the relationship between the senior citizen and the big dog is.
Fortunately, the 96-year-old lives right next door and is therefore not far from her animal grandson in case the banana springs a leak once more!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@chewythenewfie