Dog caught singing the blues when left home alone in heartbreaking video!

When he was left home alone, this emotional dog performed a heartbreaking musical number that took TikTok by storm.

When Teddy the dog is lonely, he gets the urge to sing his heart out. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@teddyware.thegolden

The viral video, which was caught on a home pet camera, attracted hundreds of thousands of views.

The tragic footage shows the lonely Golden Retriever Teddy howling to the tune of All By Myself by Eric Carmen while his owners are away.

"Mom and dad went bye bye and didn't take me... so I sing my sorrows away," is written on the touching clip.

Teddy, to whom the entire TikTok channel is dedicated, lets his owners know what his needs and feelings are with howls, barks, and whines.

However, fans of the cute dog need not worry – in most cases, there is always someone at home to look after Teddy, as his owners have already assured concerned TikTokers!

Many users felt deeply for the lonesome plight of Teddy the dog, with many urging his owners to "get another dog for company."

Another TikToker said, "Poor baby. Look at that sweet face."