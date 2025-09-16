Dog dad goes on a "rant" against cats – while his own pup proves him wrong!

Blackfoot, Idaho - When Brian Rowlan pokes fun at cats in his viral TikTok hit, his Dachshund dog Bonnie quickly makes it clear that her owner is mainly joking about his own pup!

In the humorous video captioned "why dogs are better than cats," the farmer from Blackfoot in Idaho starts off with a deadpan expression on his face.

"The main problem with having a cat is that they're not very respectful of your space," the dog dad says.

"There are a lot of reasons why you shouldn't get a cat, but that's probably the biggest one," Brian goes on to explain, as Dachshund lady Bonnie tries to get inside his shirt collar!

"You need a pet that will stay back and keep its distance, and have some manners and decency, and not just be always rubbing against you or telling you what to do or demanding things," says Brian.

Meanwhile, Bonnie fights her way into her dad's shirt through the collar until she disappears completely inside. Brian completely ignores this hilarious process.