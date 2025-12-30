Dachshund stubbornly ignores his owner for the funniest reason

Tulsa, Oklahoma - This dachshund knows exactly what he wants – and even better, what he doesn't want! In a viral video, Bagels showed off the sassy way he persuades his owner to do his bidding.

Bagels the dachshund has gone viral for his hilariously sassy reaction to his owner turning off his beloved deer documentary on the TV. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@misswestie04

Can he even hear her?

In the video, the dachshund lies on the carpet in front of the switched-off TV in the living room while his owner, Jennifer West, talks to him.

Jennifer repeatedly asks Bagels what he wants, but from a walk to an apple, none of her offerings convince the dog to move a muscle.

But when Jennifer asks, "Do you want to watch a show about deer?" everything changes!

Bagels whips his head around and stares at Jennifer demandingly, making it clear that she's hit the bullseye.

Laughing, Jennifer then turns on the TV and selects a documentary about deer. Meanwhile, her dog sits rigidly on the floor, following the action very closely.

As the hilarious moment went viral on TikTok, Jennifer shed some more light on Bagels' unusual interest in an interview with Newsweek.