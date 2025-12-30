Dachshund stubbornly ignores his owner for the funniest reason
Tulsa, Oklahoma - This dachshund knows exactly what he wants – and even better, what he doesn't want! In a viral video, Bagels showed off the sassy way he persuades his owner to do his bidding.
Can he even hear her?
In the video, the dachshund lies on the carpet in front of the switched-off TV in the living room while his owner, Jennifer West, talks to him.
Jennifer repeatedly asks Bagels what he wants, but from a walk to an apple, none of her offerings convince the dog to move a muscle.
But when Jennifer asks, "Do you want to watch a show about deer?" everything changes!
Bagels whips his head around and stares at Jennifer demandingly, making it clear that she's hit the bullseye.
Laughing, Jennifer then turns on the TV and selects a documentary about deer. Meanwhile, her dog sits rigidly on the floor, following the action very closely.
As the hilarious moment went viral on TikTok, Jennifer shed some more light on Bagels' unusual interest in an interview with Newsweek.
Viral TikTok shows Bagels' hilarious love of deer documentaries
Jennifer explained that, as the beginning of the clip show, Bagels had begun ignoring her after she turned off the TV.
This was an unexpected behavior for him, especially since it was his usual time to join her on the school pick-up run.
"He always immediately jumps up, but he immediately lay down and wouldn't turn around," she said.
"I started saying all his favorite words, and then I just threw in, 'Do you want to watch a show about deer?' as a joke at the end. I really did not know that he was going to respond like that."
But she does know where Bagel's interest in deer originally came from, as she regularly sees them on walks with him.
Eventually, she had the idea of showing the dog a documentary with deer.
"I noticed that he intently watched them, which he has never done before," Jennifer explained.
"I even tested him out on different animals like moose, and I would change the channel to a bear or even reindeer. But he's only interested in whitetail deer."
Bagels certainly is one unique dog!
