Dog dad is overwhelmed with emotion when he is gifted the puppy his wife made him leave behind

By Christian Norm

Marcellus, New York - Ryan Hunt's jaw drops when he looks into his wife Jayme Hunt's car, first looking petrified and then bursting into a warm smile. The reason has everything to do with the surprise Golden Retriever puppy dog waiting for him inside the car.

The now-viral TikTok video's caption explains all: "When you tell your husband you stayed late at work and went to the store, but came back with a puppy instead."

In an interview with Newsweek, the 27-year-old woman revealed that she and her husband had previously seen the puppy on Facebook.

However, as they already have a Golden Retriever, they decided to stick with one dog – even though they were both completely smitten with the puppy.

"A couple of days later, Ryan asked if we were really going to get him and I told him absolutely not (even after I had already told the lady yes)," she said.

"I went to work the next day, told him I was working late and then stopping at the store for a Halloween costume," Jayme continued.

"Instead, I drove to Utica, got the little guy and surprised him with him when I got home."

Puppy dog surprise delights TikTok commenters

Ryan Hunt lovingly takes the cute dog in his arms after an initial moment of shock.
"His lack of a response to 'I took the money out of your drawer' is such a green flag," said one commenter.

"she said, I took your money and got a puppy. She is my hero," added another.

"He can't even be mad. He knows how cute his new puppy is. He's excited," piped in a third.

Other users laugh at the puppy, who also seems to be adorably confused about the situation.

The puppy is also adorably confused about what's going on!
"He’s like 'this lady kidnapped me and I think you’re my new dad,'" said a commenter, while another wrote, "'idk either man i’m just as confused.'"

"Them both frozen," laughed one commenter.

Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@jayme_hunt

