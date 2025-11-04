Dog dad is overwhelmed with emotion when he is gifted the puppy his wife made him leave behind
Marcellus, New York - Ryan Hunt's jaw drops when he looks into his wife Jayme Hunt's car, first looking petrified and then bursting into a warm smile. The reason has everything to do with the surprise Golden Retriever puppy dog waiting for him inside the car.
The now-viral TikTok video's caption explains all: "When you tell your husband you stayed late at work and went to the store, but came back with a puppy instead."
In an interview with Newsweek, the 27-year-old woman revealed that she and her husband had previously seen the puppy on Facebook.
However, as they already have a Golden Retriever, they decided to stick with one dog – even though they were both completely smitten with the puppy.
"A couple of days later, Ryan asked if we were really going to get him and I told him absolutely not (even after I had already told the lady yes)," she said.
"I went to work the next day, told him I was working late and then stopping at the store for a Halloween costume," Jayme continued.
"Instead, I drove to Utica, got the little guy and surprised him with him when I got home."
Puppy dog surprise delights TikTok commenters
"His lack of a response to 'I took the money out of your drawer' is such a green flag," said one commenter.
"she said, I took your money and got a puppy. She is my hero," added another.
"He can't even be mad. He knows how cute his new puppy is. He's excited," piped in a third.
Other users laugh at the puppy, who also seems to be adorably confused about the situation.
"He’s like 'this lady kidnapped me and I think you’re my new dad,'" said a commenter, while another wrote, "'idk either man i’m just as confused.'"
"Them both frozen," laughed one commenter.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@jayme_hunt