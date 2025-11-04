Dog dad is overwhelmed with emotion when he is gifted the puppy his wife made him leave behind

Marcellus, New York - Ryan Hunt's jaw drops when he looks into his wife Jayme Hunt's car, first looking petrified and then bursting into a warm smile. The reason has everything to do with the surprise Golden Retriever puppy dog waiting for him inside the car.

The now-viral TikTok video's caption explains all: "When you tell your husband you stayed late at work and went to the store, but came back with a puppy instead."

In an interview with Newsweek, the 27-year-old woman revealed that she and her husband had previously seen the puppy on Facebook.

However, as they already have a Golden Retriever, they decided to stick with one dog – even though they were both completely smitten with the puppy.

"A couple of days later, Ryan asked if we were really going to get him and I told him absolutely not (even after I had already told the lady yes)," she said.

"I went to work the next day, told him I was working late and then stopping at the store for a Halloween costume," Jayme continued.

"Instead, I drove to Utica, got the little guy and surprised him with him when I got home."