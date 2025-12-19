Puppies try dry food for the first time – and their reaction leaves owner speechless!
Texas - Siera Martinez has been taking great care of a litter of puppies for several weeks now, but when the time came for the little dogs to try solid food, she was left speechless!
In a viral TikTok video, three of the puppies can be seen sitting around a food bowl, which still has plenty of kibble scattered around it.
However, the pups won't be indulging in any more of it, as the delicious meal has put them to sleep!
"When you have puppy food for the first time instead of purée and it puts you into a food coma," Martinez wrote over the hilarious clip.
The video has amassed over one million views since it was posted last month, and TikTokers can't get enough of the greedy little pups!
But how did Martinez get this adorable group in the first place? She spilled the story in an interview with Newsweek!
Puppies are left in a "food coma" after trying first dry food
It all began in September when the Texan and her family took in their dog Daisy, who gave birth to her offspring at the end of October – a bundle of healthy, happy puppies.
The little dogs won't be staying for long, though, as Martinez revealed.
According to the mother of three, they are ready for their new home.
In the meantime, she's delighted with the many positive reactions to her viral hit.
Martinez said that most users have reached out to let her know just how "hilarious and cute" the doggos' food coma was.
