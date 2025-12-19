Puppies try dry food for the first time – and their reaction leaves owner speechless!

Texas - Siera Martinez has been taking great care of a litter of puppies for several weeks now, but when the time came for the little dogs to try solid food, she was left speechless!

These little puppies couldn't stop themselves from over-indulging in their first dry food. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sieramartinez

In a viral TikTok video, three of the puppies can be seen sitting around a food bowl, which still has plenty of kibble scattered around it.

However, the pups won't be indulging in any more of it, as the delicious meal has put them to sleep!

"When you have puppy food for the first time instead of purée and it puts you into a food coma," Martinez wrote over the hilarious clip.

The video has amassed over one million views since it was posted last month, and TikTokers can't get enough of the greedy little pups!

But how did Martinez get this adorable group in the first place? She spilled the story in an interview with Newsweek!