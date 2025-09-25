Dog desperately wants to play with new baby sisters, but "some jerk trapped them in a box!"

Everything changed for parents Luke and Abby when their twin girls Ella and Ava were born, so it's no wonder that the world of the family dog 's life was turned upside down as well.

After the twins are born, this dog wants nothing more than to be near them. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thestrasdasfamily

At first, the new parents didn't know whether their pup would be able to cope with the big change.

While everything had revolved around him for years, two tiny babies were now the center of attention and completely disrupted the family's everyday life.

But the four-legged friend was to completely surprise his owners, as he showed no jealousy or aversion towards the identical twins after their birth.

Rather, he would clearly love nothing more than to help watch over the two girls as a third parent.

In a viral video, the gray and white dog can be seen sitting in front of the babies' play pen, impatiently roaming around and trying – almost desperately – to get to them by pressing his snout against the edge of the contraption and scratching at it sadly with his paw.

"When you just wanna cuddle the tiny humans but some jerk trapped them in a box," the dog owners, who obviously know their pet's thoughts, write in their post.

"This doggo LOVES his babies," the caption adds.