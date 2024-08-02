Dog digs an elaborate tunnel for the sweetest reason!

A small dog named Zeus attempted to hide a sneaky tunnel from his owner, but when the woman took a closer look, she uncovered the most adorable mystery!

At the end of July, TikToker @larnicotterill shared a clip of her puppy's latest adventure.

"When your 7 month old puppy has something to show you," she wrote in the on-screen text.

In the video, Zeus rather reluctantly shows her a role near the border of the neighbor's property.

But it looks like the Staffordshire Bull Terrier wasn't the only one responsible for the mess in the yard, as the snout of the neighbor's dog soon peeks out – thus revealing Zeus' apparent accomplice in his tunnel-digging!

"That's really naughty," the pet owner can be heard saying to Zeus, but apparently, the pup was just trying to make his way to his fellow furry friend!



In the comments, viewers pushed for the doggy pals to be allowed to hang out after all the effort they went to.