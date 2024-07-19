Dog does the mannequin challenge in hilarious TikTok video!

Chile - TikToker Elba Mayorga had to stop and look twice at a store window after a doggy prankster snuck in among the mannequins!

A dog as a mannequin – it's not something you see every day! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elbamayorga

Elba's clips are usually viewed by a few hundred users, but thanks to a funny encounter with a cute little pup, she has now scored a viral hit.

As the Chilean woman hurriedly walked past a shop window, an animal model caught her eye among the colorful children's fashion – an adorable pooch was sitting in the window of a shop next to the outfit displays!

At first, the four-legged friend was barely noticeable as he sat motionless, almost like a real mannequin, relaxedly gazing into the void.

"I was in a super hurry, like every day, and I saw him out of the corner of my eye," Mayorga told The Dodo.

"It made me very curious because he didn’t move."

In her haste, she almost missed the little rascal!

"The moment I approached to look more carefully, he stuck out his tongue at me," the TikToker reported. "It was very cute!"

