Dog escapes the chain life and finds "freedom and lots of love" in Thailand

Phuket, Thailand - A heavily mistreated dog is now experiencing the life she was meant to live, and Twitter users are understandably in their feels about it.

A dog named Tina Turner is living the good life after some humans stepped in to help save her life! © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/NiallHarbison

Some may look at their pets and think the life of domesticated animals must be so easy, but that's not always the case.

Dog rescuer Niall Harbison often shares videos on Twitter of pups he's helping, and recently got his followers up to speed about a once-abused dog that's now named Tina Turner.

In a clip that's racking up views, Niall shows a dog's glorious transformation from being, as the on-screen text reads, "bred for puppies" and "miserable [with] nothing to live for," to a dog that Harbison says "finally looks like the beautiful she was always meant to be."

The video starts off with footage showing Tina attached to a chain outside, malnourished, and seemingly suffering from some type of mange.

"You're really thin, aren't you?" Harbison is heard asking the pup in the beginning of the video.

Then, 90 days later, "Tina Turner" the doggo emerged looking "fantastic."

"Tina is doing much, much better," Niall says. "Walking, gallivanting."