Dog excitedly explores "free toy" box on the side of the road in precious viral video
Los Angeles, California - Zebby, a sweet Golden Retriever dog, recently found a new best friend during a walk.
In a video that has since been published on TikTok, the four-legged friend can be seen walking around the neighborhood with his master.
The two of them pass a box of free soft toys left by the side of the road, which is filled to the brim with various cuddly smiling pals waiting for new homes.
Zebby enthusiastically runs up to the box and begins to eagerly rummage through it.
Unfortunately, it seems that he is really struggling with his decision. He keeps pressing his snout into the box and pushing around one cuddly toy after another aside.
So it's no wonder that his owner quickly rushes to his aid, picks out a small tiger, and holds it in front of the Golden Retriever's nose as an option. Zebby seems more than happy with it!
Relieved, the Golden grabs the cuddly toy.
"Happy boy," wrote the dog owner in the onscreen text. "He carried it all the way home!"
Once back at home, however, the four-legged friend still hasn't had enough of his new companion. In another clip, the dog can be seen napping on his lounger with his head resting on his beloved tiger.
"Zebby made a new best friend!!" his owners gush in the caption.
Commenters have one concern over viral dog video
Most viewers of the video reacted enthusiastically and flooded the comments section with countless heart emojis.
Some users also expressed disappointment that the four-legged friend's choice was taken away from him.
"But you didn't let him decide," wrote one user sadly, a sentiment that many other users echoed.
In response, Zebby's owner explained that her boyfriend actually felt guilty about that fact right after they left the box behind.
Regardless, the dog seems more than smitten with his new tiger toy. All's well that ends well!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@zebbythegolden