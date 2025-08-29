Dog excitedly explores "free toy" box on the side of the road in precious viral video

Zebby the dog was allowed to choose a cuddly toy. © Screenshot/TikTok/@zebbythegolden

In a video that has since been published on TikTok, the four-legged friend can be seen walking around the neighborhood with his master.

The two of them pass a box of free soft toys left by the side of the road, which is filled to the brim with various cuddly smiling pals waiting for new homes.

Zebby enthusiastically runs up to the box and begins to eagerly rummage through it.

Unfortunately, it seems that he is really struggling with his decision. He keeps pressing his snout into the box and pushing around one cuddly toy after another aside.

So it's no wonder that his owner quickly rushes to his aid, picks out a small tiger, and holds it in front of the Golden Retriever's nose as an option. Zebby seems more than happy with it!

Relieved, the Golden grabs the cuddly toy.

"Happy boy," wrote the dog owner in the onscreen text. "He carried it all the way home!"

Once back at home, however, the four-legged friend still hasn't had enough of his new companion. In another clip, the dog can be seen napping on his lounger with his head resting on his beloved tiger.

"Zebby made a new best friend!!" his owners gush in the caption.