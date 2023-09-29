Dog faces off with wild coyote to do the kangaroo hop!

A viral TikTok video starts out funny, only to end up silly and strange when a dog faced-off against an unexpected animal: a wild coyote.

By Christian Norm

Jamestown, Rhode Island - A wild TikTok clip starts out funny, only to end up silly and strange when a dog faced-off against an unexpected animal.

The coyote (l.) and the domestic dog immediately took some distance.
The coyote (l.) and the domestic dog immediately took some distance.  © Screenshot/TikTok/alexhivelyy

TikToker Alex Hively's dog Beau might hop around like a kangaroo, but it met another furry friend while doing it.

Filmed in Jamestown, Rhode Island, the viral TikTok clip initially features only Beau, a male dog whose bizarre behavior immediately catches the eye.

Instead of frolicking normally in an overgrown field, the pup jumps up and down doing what his owner describes as "hilarious kangaroo hops."

He does this "when he's going through tall grass and I wanted to capture it on video," Alex wrote in the clip's caption.

Yet the video suddenly turns as Beau seems to brush up against a coyote, which had been hiding in the undergrowth!

Both animals face-off for a moment, unsure of what to do.

Hively's subtitle says: "They stood there looking at each other for a second like: 'Uhhhhh.'"

What they did next may be the funniest part.

TikTok video of a dog vs. coyote causes a stir

Dog Beau had already hopped like a kangaroo, when a wild coyote suddenly followed suit.
Dog Beau had already hopped like a kangaroo, when a wild coyote suddenly followed suit.  © Screenshot/TikTok/alexhivelyy

Beau finally turns in the direction of his owner, a move that was also registered by the coyote, as it begins running at the dog.

But then things get wonderfully absurd. Suddenly, the coyote starts to do something completely different: the kangaroo hop!

Of course, the expected ending wowed viewers with the animals' wholesome copy-cat behavior.

The clip has been viewed over 910,000 times, with many commenters expressing relief that the coyote did not attack the pet dog - and instead joined the fun.

"What youre not seeing is dad pick up a stick and prepare for war," Alex joked of his worries off-screen.

Luckily the two had a hop off instead!

Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/alexhivelyy

