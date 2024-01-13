Dog falls over 60 feet in the dark before miraculous rescue!

Alger County, Michigan - A dog fell off a cliff in a national park in Michigan and had to spend a night in the snow and ice before she could be rescued from the bitter cold.

The emergency services were able to track down the fallen dog the next morning. © Screenshot/Facebook/Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

As the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore announced via Facebook on Thursday, the three-year-old pup named Dancer broke free from her owner's leash during a walk on Wednesday evening and plunged off a ledge.

The four-legged friend fell a terrifying 60 feet down the slope. Her owners immediately began to search for her but were unable to find the dog despite hours of searching in the dark.

Amid rising fears that Dancer did not survive the fall, her owners called emergency services and alerted the park rangers.

The next morning, the local rope rescue team set off to find the fallen dog.

The three rangers combed the area around the crash site and were lucky enough to find Dancer, who had spent a night alone in the snow and ice and was severely hypothermic.