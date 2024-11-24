Dog gets an advent calendar, and his reaction is the definition of holiday magic!

Toronto, Canada - Hudson the Corgi dog can hardly wait for Christmas, as a cute video of the pup exploring his advent calendar shows!

A viral Instagram video shows his owner placing his annual Advent calendar in front of the 8-year-old dog's paws.

As soon as he realizes what it is, Hudson can hardly contain himself, adorably jumping for joy with his fluffy fur and ears swinging!

"we have already been getting messages and comments about how excited you guys are for Hudson’s annual advent calendar," the video's caption reads.

"We also look forward to it all year!! Let the countdown begin."

Commenters couldn't contain their own joy over this precious pup's happy tapping toes!

"Not to be dramatic or anything but i would die for him," wrote one Instagram user as another said, "Hopping Hudson!!!! My favorite Christmas tradition!!"

"For the past few years, we have filmed Hudson opening a door every day for 24 days," Heather Kerrison, his "aunt" and social media manager, told Newsweek.

"People from around the world absolutely adore it and look forward to it all year long."